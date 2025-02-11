rawpixel
View from a window on Toldbodvej by Christen Købke
1833architecture sketchwindow frameart studiowindow artfrederikartbuilding
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
Watercolor building window png element, editable remix design
An old sailor by Christen Købke
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Aerial study by Christen Købke
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
Vintage photo frame mockup, home decor
The Transept of Aarhus Cathedral by Christen Købke
Aesthetic white window background, minimal design
Lying cat by Christen Købke
Editable hanging frame interior mockup design
Inger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købke
PNG rectangle shape mockup element, modern building transparent background
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
Art architecture blog banner template, editable text
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Vintage door iPhone wallpaper, bicycle editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Vintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Unknown by Christen Købke
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
Living room photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Aesthetic mountain background, window design
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
Editable garden wall mockup billboard sign design
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
Art museum picture frame mockup, editable design
Lot from a garden by Christen Købke
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
