rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Collegium Politicum.From Ludvig Holberg's The Political Pitcher, Act 1, Scene 2. by Wilhelm Marstrand
Save
Edit Image
oil paintingwilhelm marstrandpublic domain oil paintingfacepersonartmanvintage
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New arrival Instagram post template
New arrival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView license
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Facebook post template
Men's fashion Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView license
Two studies of a small Swedish boy from Leksand by Wilhelm Marstrand
Two studies of a small Swedish boy from Leksand by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924071/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Work and chill post template
Work and chill post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Church-Goers Arriving by Boat at the Parish Church of Leksand on Siljan Lake, Sweden by Wilhelm Marstrand
Church-Goers Arriving by Boat at the Parish Church of Leksand on Siljan Lake, Sweden by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Therapy poster template
Therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView license
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412836/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
PCSkovgaard and A. Kittendorff, riding donkeys in a mountain landscape by Wilhelm Marstrand
PCSkovgaard and A. Kittendorff, riding donkeys in a mountain landscape by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921149/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's collection poster template
Men's collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView license
"Collegium Politicum".(The political pitcher)
"Collegium Politicum".(The political pitcher)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779430/collegium-politicumthe-political-pitcherFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923021/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Men's collection Facebook post template
Men's collection Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView license
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel Facebook story template
Men's apparel Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView license
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license