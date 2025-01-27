Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape paintingcarl frederik sørensensea oil paintingsocean paintinglandscapecoast paintingsea paintingoceanShipwreck after a storm on the west coast of Jutland off Ferring Kirke by Carl Frederik SørensenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 875 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7070 x 5153 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStars mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610594/stars-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseA wreck on the west coast of Jutland at sunset by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920587/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556736/essential-oil-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSailing ships in the sound south of Kronborg by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921722/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14414273/album-cover-templateView licenseUnder Iceland by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924323/under-iceland-carl-frederik-sorensenFree Image from public domain licenseNight at sea background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191074/night-sea-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseNorwegian coastal party by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921822/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556807/essential-oil-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe archipelago at Marstrand by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923167/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. 