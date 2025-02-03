Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianpeacockdahliagouachemid centurymaria merianmaria sibylla merian peacockdaisy vintage flowerAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 767 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4781 x 7479 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921856/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921552/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920621/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrollius europaeus (European meadow plum);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921828/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920619/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686686/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone);Anemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921819/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843394/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNarcissus pseudonarcissus (daffodil) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921557/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTomato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843175/tomato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922288/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686662/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922294/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau blue poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639911/art-nouveau-blue-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921390/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable yellow flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161618/editable-yellow-flower-design-element-setView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921618/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird & flowers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661216/bird-flowers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCalendula officinalis (garden marigold) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921201/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseScabiosa atropurpurea (widow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921294/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBrassica napus (rapeseed);Iberis amara (bitter bow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922112/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePink ornament frame mobile wallpaper, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686706/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16257869/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921443/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893893/fresh-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLet's DIY Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008138/lets-diy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAmberboa moschata (scent sultan) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921536/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue Instagram ad template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636246/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseGeranium sanguineum striatum (striped stork's bill);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921827/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license