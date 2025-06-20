rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rose sets the table by Astrid Holm
Save
Edit Image
oil paintingfood paintingspublic domain oil paintingwest indiespaintingwoman workfruitoil on canvas
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Frederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrand
Frederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922898/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Castel dell'Ovo in Naples by Christen Købke
Castel dell'Ovo in Naples by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923075/castel-dellovo-naples-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Self-portrait by artificial light by Jens Juel
Self-portrait by artificial light by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923183/self-portrait-artificial-lightFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
A Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
A Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923068/roman-womanFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park poster template
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
Monk mill in Odense by Dankvart Dreyer
Monk mill in Odense by Dankvart Dreyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922268/monk-mill-odense-dankvart-dreyerFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
View of Collioure by Astrid Holm
View of Collioure by Astrid Holm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922470/view-collioureFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Self-portrait with sketchbook by Jens Juel
Self-portrait with sketchbook by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923065/self-portrait-with-sketchbookFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Unknown by Christen Købke
Unknown by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920799/unknown-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Italian rock landscape
Italian rock landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803512/italian-rock-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The Engraver Johann Friderich Clemens at his Work Table
The Engraver Johann Friderich Clemens at his Work Table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729086/the-engraver-johann-friderich-clemens-his-work-tableFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
View of the Interior of the Colosseum by C.W. Eckersberg
View of the Interior of the Colosseum by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920512/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Lot from Amerikavej in Copenhagen by Frits Thaulow
Lot from Amerikavej in Copenhagen by Frits Thaulow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922770/lot-from-amerikavej-copenhagenFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
A Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig.The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by…
A Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig.The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923123/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
The Temple of Athena in Paestum by Constantin Hansen
The Temple of Athena in Paestum by Constantin Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920120/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Frederik Berregaard
Portrait of Frederik Berregaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804201/portrait-frederik-berregaardFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803534/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064002/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999980/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727529/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Farmers Market Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Farmers Market Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030903/png-1800s-antique-artView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license