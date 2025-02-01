Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecliffwater engravingengraving cliffengravingcoppervintage peoplevintageanimal engravingOn the road to Røraa's copper works by Elias MeyerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 889 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5021 x 3718 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseGule Elv, in the Diocese of Trondheim by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921660/gule-elv-the-diocese-trondheimFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView licenseA country roadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815450/country-roadFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseFortunen at Dyrehaven by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921661/fortunen-dyrehavenFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseKing Oluf's Support in Wærdalen by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921663/king-olufs-support-waerdalenFree Image from public domain licenseBe present quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631381/present-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Ermelund house by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921871/the-ermelund-houseFree Image from public domain licenseLive in the moment quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631376/live-the-moment-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseLandscape with oak treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761889/landscape-with-oak-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685030/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Ermelund househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815864/the-ermelund-houseFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licenseFortunen at Dyrehavenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760822/fortunen-dyrehavenFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668644/nature-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNæss in Aasen North of Trondheimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816346/naess-aasen-north-trondheimFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668645/rhythm-nature-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOn the road to Røraa's copper workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816693/the-road-roraas-copper-worksFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe esplanade at Øster Port by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921851/the-esplanade-oster-portFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseNæss in Aasen North of Trondheimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816279/naess-aasen-north-trondheimFree Image from public domain licenseSummer playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571701/summer-playlist-poster-templateView licenseThe Hermitage in Dyrehaven by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921657/the-hermitage-dyrehavenFree Image from public domain licenseExotic Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684796/exotic-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Hermitage in Dyrehavenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760714/the-hermitage-dyrehavenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flamingo background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688694/aesthetic-flamingo-background-drawing-designView licenseThe esplanade at Øster Porthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815659/the-esplanade-oster-portFree Image from public domain licenseWhite pelican bird background, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688805/white-pelican-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseCherry Aisle at Vester Porthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760859/cherry-aisle-vester-portFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flamingo background, pink sky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692555/aesthetic-flamingo-background-pink-sky-designView licenseOrdrup's scrub by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921662/ordrups-scrubFree Image from public domain licenseWhite pelican bird background, scenic beach illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689775/white-pelican-bird-background-scenic-beach-illustrationView licenseBernstorff from Fortunen by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921394/bernstorff-from-fortunenFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's painting postage stamp, famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062653/claude-monets-painting-postage-stamp-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a lake in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761853/landscape-with-lake-the-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable Claude Monet's famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070680/png-art-bazille-and-camille-bloomView licenseThe stone setting in Frederiksberg Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762073/the-stone-setting-frederiksberg-gardenFree Image from public domain license