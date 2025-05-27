Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imageflower oil paintingroses oil paintingpublic domain oil paintingroses paintingflower paintingrose photovintage flowerfloral paintingFlowering plants by Hermania Sigvardine NeergaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7419 x 9455 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral design Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728231/floral-design-facebook-post-templateView licenseRoses and epomenea by Emma Thomsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924480/roses-and-epomeneaFree Image from public domain licenseEarly spring Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView licenseGreek style vase with iris, sorrel and honeysuckle by Hermania Sigvardine Neergaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920538/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598360/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseFlower bouquet with sedge and ivyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802481/flower-bouquet-with-sedge-and-ivyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoses and myrtles by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922150/roses-and-myrtles-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase with flowers by Jan Van Huysumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922368/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseFlowers in a vase by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922345/flowers-vase-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Carl Christian Seydewitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924465/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePoppies by Anthonie Christensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922951/poppiesFree Image from public domain licensespring garden party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407997/spring-garden-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseFlower basket with fruit by a tree stump by Hermania Sigvardine Neergaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920479/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA glass with spring flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804222/glass-with-spring-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFlowers in a bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805501/flowers-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920558/light-cane-basket-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseA vase with flowers by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920557/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDahlias in a glass by Anna Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923051/dahlias-glassFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseStill Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920497/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower piece by Franz Werner Tammhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924211/flower-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726459/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseA porphyry vase with Cactus grandiflora and other flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920610/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseFlowers in a vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802076/flowers-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseFlowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of cherrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802012/flowers-three-legged-vase-and-bowl-cherriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseFlowers in a bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805558/flowers-bowlFree Image from public domain license