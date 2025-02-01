Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetextile public domainsummervintage landscapevintage paintingsfrederiksceneryartvintageVillage in Brittany by Gad Frederik ClementOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4533 x 3635 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer travel ads poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731067/summer-travel-ads-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBreton landscape with resting girl by Gad Frederik Clementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924262/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740378/good-morning-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDecorative image.The vision of Saint Francis with the three white virgins by Gad Frederik Clementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921853/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526985/farm-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Louise, Frederik V's first queen, in anointing dress by C. G. Pilohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923232/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998220/summer-travel-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Christian Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922166/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418794/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseA girl with fruits in a baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762123/girl-with-fruits-basketFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731066/summer-travel-ads-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLot from Amerikavej in Copenhagen by Frits Thaulowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922770/lot-from-amerikavej-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licensePlaylist stream Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645238/playlist-stream-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803534/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256344/summer-travel-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMonk mill in Odense by Dankvart Dreyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922268/monk-mill-odense-dankvart-dreyerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186954/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseA Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923068/roman-womanFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187447/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRose sets the table by Astrid Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921861/rose-sets-the-tableFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trails whisper softly poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611714/golden-trails-whisper-softly-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThree young girls on a road, the front one with a bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711745/three-young-girls-road-the-front-one-with-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259091/summer-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseItalian rock landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803512/italian-rock-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseVillage by the Sea in Brittany (1880) by Odilon Redon. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/599265/village-the-sea-odilon-redonFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616408/imageView licenseRegion in Oberlausitz with a view to Bohemiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806067/region-oberlausitz-with-view-bohemiaFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePolice Surgeon Johan Frederik Rost.The Artist's Family Doctor and Friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744692/police-surgeon-johan-frederik-rostthe-artists-family-doctor-and-friendFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729776/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseVillage by a River by Eugène Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085294/village-river-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546702/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseSelf-portrait by artificial light by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923183/self-portrait-artificial-lightFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972700/farm-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLot at Skanderborg with a view towards the castle bank with the memorial support for Frederik VI by Andreas Juuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923082/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licenseGeorge Sand's Garden at Nohant by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085390/george-sands-garden-nohant-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseLandscape at Blokhushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816180/landscape-blokhusFree Image from public domain license