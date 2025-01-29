Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagecarl blochwindowvintage ladies bathinggirl fishermanwoman fishermanpublic domaingirl on windowwindow vintageDuring bath time. A young girl knocks on the window of a fisherman's house by Carl BlochOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5214 x 7267 px | 300 dpi Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035388/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist on the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737855/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe monk has a stomach achehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737195/the-monk-has-stomach-acheFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseChrist on the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811304/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseUnknown by O A Hermansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922374/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's brown background, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, gold frame collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035653/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseSisters by Carl Wilhelmsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922772/sistersFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's white frame background, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912120/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseInterior with a young girl braiding her hair by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922904/interior-with-young-girl-braiding-her-hairFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's white frame background, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074948/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's beige background, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, gold frame collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074957/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseKitchen interior with reading girl by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924822/kitchen-interior-with-reading-girlFree Image from public domain license