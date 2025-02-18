Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagelittle flowersembroiderymaria sibylla merianfoxglovevintage herbscardamine pratensisherbsfoxglove flowerCardamine pratensis (cress);Campanula rotundifolia (?) (little bell);Silene vulgaris (?) (bladder moth) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 801 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4812 x 7208 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseHesperis matronalis (common evening star) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921939/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseCampanula rotundifolia (little bell);Silene viscaria (common tar clove);Viola tricolor (common pansy) by Maria Sibylla…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16162788/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408338/good-friday-facebook-post-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921292/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseCampanula rotundifolia (little bell);Silene viscaria (common tar clove);Viola tricolor (common pansy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922189/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922256/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055272/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921389/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054938/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921391/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922168/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922196/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952273/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseRosa (?) (rose);Syringa vulgaris (common sorrel) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921877/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseDigitalis purpurea (common foxglove);Digitalis grandiflora (large-flowered foxglove) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921860/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706337/editable-watercolor-flower-setView licensePrimula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921257/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704129/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921883/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery hoop mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12983162/embroidery-hoop-mockup-editable-designView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921386/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922258/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117926/white-day-ideas-instagram-post-templateView licensePrimula vulgaris (large-flowered cowslip);Primula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921893/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843394/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921293/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, floral design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687631/art-nouveau-lady-sticker-floral-design-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licensePolemonium caeruleum (common Jacob's ladder);Lotus tetragonolobus (asparagus pea) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921445/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496630/white-day-ideas-poster-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921290/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHandcrafted with love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117934/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseViburnum opulus (common snowball);Jasminum officinale (Jasmine);Cytisus scoparius (common broom) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921790/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license