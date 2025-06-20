rawpixel
Frau mit totem Kind by Carl Jakob Otto Felsing, Käthe Kollwitz
Food quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632272/food-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman with Dead Child (Frau mit totem kind) (1903) by Käthe Kollwitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777596/woman-with-dead-child-frau-mit-totem-kind-1903-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain license
Burger restaurant vintage logo template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803888/burger-restaurant-vintage-logo-templateView license
House by the sea.Tisvilde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785247/house-the-seatisvildeFree Image from public domain license
Crime mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14392120/crime-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Frederik 7's body is taken to Christiansborg on 2 December.1893
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739828/frederik-7s-body-taken-christiansborg-december1893Free Image from public domain license
Into the unknown Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407567/into-the-unknown-facebook-post-templateView license
At Skagen's stand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737732/skagens-standFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pan 1, no. 3-5 (1896) by Otto Eckmann, Jakob Gerard Veldheer, Eugen Kirchner, Carl Theodor Meyer, Edmund Klotz, Karl…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9322595/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient rock formations Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407545/ancient-rock-formations-facebook-post-templateView license
Mutter mit Kind auf dem Arm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922245/mutter-mit-kind-auf-dem-armFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517604/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Eine sitzende und eine stehende Frau mit Kind, ca. 1835 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940677/image-pencil-drawing-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Bistro poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166027/bistro-poster-templateView license
Studienblatt: Frau mit Kind, ein Mann mit Hut, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955332/studienblatt-frau-mit-kind-ein-mann-mit-hut-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271266/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The priest is brought across the river to a sick person
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737772/the-priest-brought-across-the-river-sick-personFree Image from public domain license
Museum ticket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716321/museum-ticket-mockup-editable-designView license
Studienblatt: Stehende und sitzende Frau mit Kind, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936025/studienblatt-stehende-und-sitzende-frau-mit-kind-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Little Monkey painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802313/png-art-artwork-botanicalView license
Bauernstube, links sitzt der Schuster an der Arbeit, rechts am Fenster die Frau mit dem Kind, 1841 by jakob fürchtegott…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934903/image-person-art-linksFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frau mit Kind und einer Garbe unter dem linken Arm, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984413/frau-mit-kind-und-einer-garbe-unter-dem-linken-arm-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Rest & relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703344/rest-relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Gebäude am Hang, davor lagernde Wanderer und eine Frau mit Kind, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18958769/image-pencil-drawing-trees-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Frau mit Kind und einer Garbe unter dem linken Arm, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954227/frau-mit-kind-und-einer-garbe-unter-dem-linken-arm-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame mockup element, Claude Monet's Snow at Argenteuil remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796568/png-antique-argenteuil-artView license
Italienische Landschaft mit Frau und Kind bei einem Korb und abziehender Herde, ca. 1817 – 1818 by carl philipp fohr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946490/image-pencil-drawing-dog-treesFree Image from public domain license
Bistro Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702374/bistro-instagram-post-templateView license
Sitzende Frau mit verschränkten Armen, 1915? by käthe kollwitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951407/sitzende-frau-mit-verschrankten-armen-1915-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain license
Good morning poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271274/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Junge Frau mit vor dem Bach verschränkten Händen, ca. 1837 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946218/image-pencil-drawing-hand-bookFree Image from public domain license
Good morning flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Eine Frau mit Kind und Katze beim Spinnrad sitzend, null by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953737/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Still Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823793/png-1900-alexej-von-jawlensky-artView license
Frau mit Kind und einer Garbe unter dem linken Arm, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984039/frau-mit-kind-und-einer-garbe-unter-dem-linken-arm-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050726/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Studienblatt: Sitzende Frau, Mutter mit Kind, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983237/studienblatt-sitzende-frau-mutter-mit-kind-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license