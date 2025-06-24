Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelithographs architecturevintage architecturebuilding sketchbuildingpersonartvintagepublic domainHaus in der Grön.Strasse, 1478. Englisches Haus, 1819Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3936 x 3043 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe interior of St.Catharina Church in Hamburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763099/the-interior-stcatharina-church-hamburgFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe cathedral in Hamburg in Februaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760629/the-cathedral-hamburg-februaryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseSheet with: "The southern portal of the church in Bardowieck; Church door in Borgbye; Cross aisle in the cathedral in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744316/image-cross-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe cathedral in Hamburg in May 1806https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820114/the-cathedral-hamburg-may-1806Free Image from public domain licensePinot noir label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14533900/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView licenseFire in large building by a riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816398/fire-large-building-riverFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHolmen's churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767741/holmens-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseInterior from the same Ruin 1806https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815488/interior-from-the-same-ruin-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSame interior after the refurbishmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821847/same-interior-after-the-refurbishmentFree Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior from the same Ruin 1806https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761916/interior-from-the-same-ruin-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311357/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licensePart of østergade seen from Kongens Nytorv by Jes Bundsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923516/part-ostergade-seen-from-kongens-nytorvFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9353905/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHaddebye Church near Schleswighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761843/haddebye-church-near-schleswigFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRuin of a monastery buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816526/ruin-monastery-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseHamburg Cathedral in Ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760677/hamburg-cathedral-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBasilica S. Lorenzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763156/basilica-lorenzoFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan and Woman Descending Staircase (1819) by Gottfried Engelmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033886/man-and-woman-descending-staircase-1819-gottfried-engelmannFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiver section by the Elbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816514/river-section-the-elbeFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseHammershus on Bornholm. by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921688/hammershus-bornholmFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063609/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseChristiansø.Seen from the west side by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921867/christiansoseen-from-the-west-sideFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licensePrison yard in the Palazzo del Bargellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763079/prison-yard-the-palazzo-del-bargelloFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseParty at Ponte Rotto in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731782/party-ponte-rotto-romeFree Image from public domain license