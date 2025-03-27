Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageadultarchaeologyartengravingfacepersonpublic domainvintagePart of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1009 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4413 x 3710 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePalace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseResurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA table by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus is nailed to the cross by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922676/jesus-nailed-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFan-shaped leaf. by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921488/fan-shaped-leaf-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure scene by the coast with ships and military personnel by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseChrist is mocked by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseOttoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Family walking under God the Father and the Holy Spirit by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922226/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo dressed owls skating by Adriaen Pietersz van de Vennehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923447/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnament by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921010/ornament-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921463/portrait-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseJesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMaria reading with Anna and Joachim by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920943/maria-reading-with-anna-and-joachim-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePolish riders by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920946/polish-riders-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegorical female figure by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923277/allegorical-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVenus Marina by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922421/venus-marinaFree Image from public domain license