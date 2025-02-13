Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagestatuesculptureplaster castplaster statueplasterfemale facepublic domain statuesculpture headGiant, Dying AlexanderOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355449/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseGiant, Dying Alexander, sculpture art. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493523/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446936/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseFrom the statue of Athena Parthenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921928/from-the-statue-athena-parthenosFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseAlexander sculpture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542638/psd-face-person-artView licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseAlexander sculpture collage element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542651/image-face-person-artView licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212332/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseOne of the unwise maidens (with headdress and diadem)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776211/one-the-unwise-maidens-with-headdress-and-diademFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355440/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseAlexander sculpture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542645/psd-face-person-artView licenseFlora statue head computer wallpaper, outer space background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212337/flora-statue-head-computer-wallpaper-outer-space-background-editable-designView licenseIdeal portrait of Alexander the Great as Helioshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921927/ideal-portrait-alexander-the-great-heliosFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue png, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560321/floral-head-statue-png-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseAlexander?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775629/alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseBattle between gods and giantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773460/battle-between-gods-and-giantsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326362/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddike?(ointment jar?).Carved with figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775678/buddikeointment-jarcarved-with-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseBearded centaur from statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776914/bearded-centaur-from-statueFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688188/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-editable-designView licenseSphinxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776374/sphinxFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326411/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseFragment.Upper part of king's head(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775754/fragmentupper-part-kings-headFree Image from public domain licenseFloral soul quiz editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644811/floral-soul-quiz-editable-poster-templateView licenseGarden figure.Warrior with cargo.of shield with.Medusa headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778001/garden-figurewarrior-with-cargoof-shield-withmedusa-headFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662985/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView licenseBearded male head, with helmet.From statue of gun runner?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778779/bearded-male-head-with-helmetfrom-statue-gun-runnerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head iPhone wallpaper, outer space background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212333/floral-statue-head-iphone-wallpaper-outer-space-background-editable-designView licenseYoung girl, Antonine princess?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776653/young-girl-antonine-princessFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman desktop wallpaper sculpture, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688268/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFigure on a thronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778337/figure-throneFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124125/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Pericles (495-429 BC), Athenian statesmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778204/portrait-pericles-495-429-bc-athenian-statesmanFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124136/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-editable-designView licenseStatue of Choirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775727/statue-choirFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseHead of gianthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778835/head-giantFree Image from public domain license