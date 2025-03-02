Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imageafrican artafricanpearlafrican art public domainvintage africanafrican womanafrican woman paintingvintage african womanPortrait of an African woman with pearl necklace by Cornelis Van DalenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 984 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10464 x 12760 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseChristen Thomesen Sehestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747184/christen-thomesen-sehestedFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseChristen Thomesen Sehestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747007/christen-thomesen-sehestedFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseChristen Thomesen Sehestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747445/christen-thomesen-sehestedFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseCharles II of Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812998/charles-englandFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristen Thomesen Sehestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747400/christen-thomesen-sehestedFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseCharles II of Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813076/charles-englandFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licensePeder Pedersen Winstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748473/peder-pedersen-winstrupFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseStadsmensen en boeren kijken naar twee skeletten en engel met boek opengeslagen bij voorstelling van laatste oordeel (1655)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756627/image-paper-cloud-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseMogens Kaashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821801/mogens-kaasFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseFrederik Reedtzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814402/frederik-reedtzFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licenseFrederik Reedtzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821131/frederik-reedtzFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licenseChristen Thomesen Sehestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746959/christen-thomesen-sehestedFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058878/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonkey couple dancinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722528/monkey-couple-dancingFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058884/cat-with-pearl-earring-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortret van Christina, koningin van Zweden (1650) by Cornelis Visscher II and Pieter Claesz Soutmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13778761/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortret van Maria Henrietta Stuart, prinses van Oranje (1649) by Cornelis Visscher II, Gerard van Honthorst, Pieter Claesz…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785038/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseChristopher Urnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748356/christopher-urnFree Image from public domain licenseCat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristen Thomesen Sehestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747222/christen-thomesen-sehestedFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058676/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristopher Urnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746975/christopher-urnFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDiana discovers Callisto's pregnancyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820417/diana-discovers-callistos-pregnancyFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCouple of pigs dancinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722535/couple-pigs-dancingFree Image from public domain license