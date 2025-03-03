Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagestatuesculpturevintage portraitportraitplaster statuesculpture headplaster sculpturehead statueFrom a statue of Diskophoros or Diskus Bearer by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseYngling (mirror bearer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777628/yngling-mirror-bearerFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseFrom a statue of Diskophoros or Diskus Bearerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923862/from-statue-diskophoros-diskus-bearerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344230/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseKouroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776526/kourosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344650/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseAlexander the Greathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777710/alexander-the-greatFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344195/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseApollo?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777262/apolloFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paparazzi, lifestyle background, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729240/editable-paparazzi-lifestyle-background-collage-remixView licenseHead wearing Attic helmethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776772/head-wearing-attic-helmetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344232/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseYoung girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776843/young-girlFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15269388/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseMarcus Antoniushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778570/marcus-antoniusFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseDionysushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776927/dionysusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344414/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseKarneades, Greek philosopherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774959/karneades-greek-philosopherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344369/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseOld womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774920/old-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGuessing game smartphone background, creative entertainment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855067/png-attention-collage-colorfulView licensePortrait of Cn.Domitius Corbulohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776883/portrait-cndomitius-corbuloFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseHead of lapithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778072/head-lapithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15269344/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Diocletian?(emperor / tetrarch 284-305)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774983/portrait-diocletianemperor-tetrarch-284-305Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseLong-haired man with a moustache, gills or turbanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777785/long-haired-man-with-moustache-gills-turbansFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15268443/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseBearded man grasped by the hair, Priamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776403/bearded-man-grasped-the-hair-priamFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture png, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499906/png-aesthetic-bloom-blossomView licenseBeardless man, Cato / Albinus?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776885/beardless-man-cato-albinusFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseWoman with wide hair bandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774759/woman-with-wide-hair-bandFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582135/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of the Holy Three Kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776265/one-the-holy-three-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582142/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Nymph, from the group Invitation to dancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774926/head-nymph-from-the-group-invitation-danceFree Image from public domain license