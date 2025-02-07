rawpixel
Virgin Mary with child flanked by John the Baptist as a child, Saint Francis of Assisi and Catherine of Siena by Jacopo…
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Virgin and Child with St. John, St. Catherine of Siena and Saint Francis by Andrea Andreani and Jacopo Ligozzi
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Virgin and Child with St. John, St. Catherine of Siena and St. Francis by Andrea Andreani and Jacopo Ligozzi
Sunday service poster template
The Virgin and Child with St. John the Baptist, St. Francis, and St. Catherine of Siena
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
The virtue by Jacopo Ligozzi
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
The virtue by Jacopo Ligozzi
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
The Burial of Christ by Andrea Andreani
Sunday service Instagram post template
Virtue as a young woman in the centre of four figures representing love, error, ignorance and opinion
Sunday service Instagram story template
Virgin Mary with child
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Virtue as a young woman surrounded by four figures representing love, error, ignorance and opinion
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Virgin Mary with the child and a bishop
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Allegory of Virtue (1585) by Andrea Andreani and Jacopo Ligozzi
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Charles Borromeo, Saint Andrew the Apostle, an unidentified…
Holy mass Instagram story template
Men, women and children in procession
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Men, women and children in procession by Andrea Andreani, Bernardo Malpizzi and Andrea Mantegna
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, Saint Justina of Padua, Saint Francis of Assisi…
Sunday service blog banner template
Julius Caesar on a horse-drawn chariot, crowned with laurel by an angel
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
The worship of kings
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Musicians and men carrying standards by Andrea Andreani, Bernardo Malpizzi and Andrea Mantegna
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Men with standards hung with trophies of war
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Chariots and men with war trophies
