Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagekunstdying womanhandfacepersonartvintagepublic domain"Die Parze" by Cornelia PaczkaOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4932 x 6043 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21380063/image-flowers-aesthetic-faceView licenseFotoreproductie van detail van schilderij De stier door Paulus Potter, coll. Mauritshuis (1902) by anonymous, Riffarth and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751331/photo-image-paper-cow-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseShooting Gallery, plate 4 from the portfolio “Annual Fair” by Max Beckmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883827/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe sick girl by Edvard Munchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920856/the-sick-girl-edvard-munchFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty secrets Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21408925/image-flowers-aesthetic-faceView licenseMarcus Swin and Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739056/marcus-swin-and-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait Study of a Woman (1899) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775641/portrait-study-woman-1899-emil-orlikFree Image from public domain licenseGreat reads poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640492/great-reads-poster-templateView licenseA woman with a dog on her knee having her hair dressed by a female assistant; in the lefthand background a boy holds hair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984217/image-background-dog-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFelicitta Forconihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816003/felicitta-forconiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetics Facebook post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21381388/image-flowers-aesthetic-personView licenseElsa, Dite la Viennoise by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923450/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStay calm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767062/stay-calm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798478/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922558/seated-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Lethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745181/mrs-lethFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseThe birth of Annettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748316/the-birth-annetteFree Image from public domain licenseWoman pinning globe, editable travel collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9382543/woman-pinning-globe-editable-travel-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSample plate: Young girl, half profilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785619/sample-plate-young-girl-half-profileFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseYoung girl in profile with ironed hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785478/young-girl-profile-with-ironed-hairFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760670/the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSculptuur van Niobe met haar dochter (1895) by anonymous and Verlag für Kunst und Wissenschafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754147/photo-image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseTime management, woman holding clock collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787426/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a man, oval, en facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768625/portrait-man-oval-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFunky aesthetic, woman holding lollipop collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963142/funky-aesthetic-woman-holding-lollipop-collage-art-editable-designView licensePortret van Mae Murray (1910 - 1940) by Ross Verlaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743597/portret-van-mae-murray-1910-1940-ross-verlagFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseYoung girl in profile with ironed hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785408/young-girl-profile-with-ironed-hairFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalome with the head of Saint John the Baptist. Lithograph by F. Hanfstaengl, 1839, after C. Dolci.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995234/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license