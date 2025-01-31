Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecowcattletreetree etchgrassvintage peoplevintage pigtree vintageHerlufsholm by Søren L. LangeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3928 x 3159 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseAalborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745771/aalborgFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseSønderborg on the island of Alshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745985/sonderborg-the-island-alsFree Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseViborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746132/viborgFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseView of Præstø in Zealand by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920827/view-praesto-zealandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseAugustenborg Castle on the island of Als by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921870/augustenborg-castle-the-island-alsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRudkøbing on Langeland by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921962/rudkobing-langelandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseOdense on Funen, from the eastern side by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921949/odense-funen-from-the-eastern-sideFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSkanderborg by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921960/skanderborgFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseCold weather by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921975/cold-weatherFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseMonkey row by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921906/monkey-rowFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826457/cattle-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRandershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745725/randersFree Image from public domain licenseStudent png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseAarhusReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn more by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921963/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992800/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView licensePerch mountain.A view on Mønhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745784/perch-mountaina-view-monFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseHammershus on Bornholm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727520/hammershus-bornholmFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseVordingborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727327/vordingborgFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLiselund on Møn in Denmarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746196/liselund-mon-denmarkFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseThyrsbæk in the region of Vejlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746156/thyrsbaek-the-region-vejleFree Image from public domain licenseDairy milk poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826304/dairy-milk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheep at a burial moundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785110/sheep-burial-moundFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826231/cattle-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGisselfeldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745794/gisselfeldFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826487/cattle-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA cow with her back turnedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749200/cow-with-her-back-turnedFree Image from public domain license