Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegood shepherdskovgaardshepherdvintagefacepersonartwatercolourThe Good Shepherd by Niels SkovgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 2995 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Good Shepherd Preparation for mosaic in Immanuel Church by Niels Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922841/photo-image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630498/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseChrist stills the storm by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924397/christ-stills-the-stormFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631075/reading-book-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseCopy after early Christian mosaic, as well as notes by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924126/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseItalian man with lace-up shoes and hat with feathers by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919313/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licensePets quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630469/pets-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.v.with Chr.IV as judge by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921850/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908131/unite-conquer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration in the middle with a statue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920645/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460995/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseFive plant studies and two studies of a snail by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919293/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460820/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseStudy of roses by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919287/study-roses-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523581/self-love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Good Shepherdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741088/the-good-shepherdFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty shop logo, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579509/imageView licenseVines.Nysø by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924398/vinesnyso-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseBe positive poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790657/positive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist in Bethany by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924396/christ-bethanyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness team holding signs editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522082/business-team-holding-signs-editable-mockupView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.h.with Chr.IV on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920638/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood skin poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942256/good-skin-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCloud and air study by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919290/cloud-and-air-study-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272444/body-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA walking man in a very variegated coat, with a bundle on his back.He has a cane in each hand. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919310/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige celestial sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205684/beige-celestial-sun-border-background-editable-designView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.In the middle, Christian IV as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920722/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood day quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460737/good-day-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA dead buzzard with outstretched wings by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924627/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamily time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459303/family-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrom the Hermitage Plain. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923403/from-the-hermitage-plain-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseNice dream Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914241/nice-dream-instagram-post-templateView licenseItalian woman with a large basket on her headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818618/italian-woman-with-large-basket-her-headFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee and community Instagram post template, editable orange aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20306524/coffee-and-community-instagram-post-template-editable-orange-aesthetic-designView licenseBaptism on Pentecost by Niels Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923089/baptism-pentecostFree Image from public domain licenseGood day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseSketchbook pages with studies of Venetian sailboats.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791414/sketchbook-pages-with-studies-venetian-sailboatsFree Image from public domain license