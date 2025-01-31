Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageshepherd paintingfarm paintingbrown vintage paintingwatercolorpersonartwatercolourvintageLandscape with shepherds and shepherdesses.In the background a farm by Michiele MarieschiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6046 x 4613 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe twelve-year-old Jesus in the temple by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924274/the-twelve-year-old-jesus-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseWoman with a jar on her head seen from behind, two women with a cloth in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820544/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549370/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSolomon worships other godshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792064/solomon-worships-other-godsFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549275/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSix studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923408/six-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597649/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809499/the-presentation-the-virgin-mary-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922091/saint-francis-assisi-ordains-new-monksFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe dinner at Emmaushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809522/the-dinner-emmausFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396274/farming-vlog-facebook-post-templateView licenseBattle between Romans and Sarmatians;Marcus Aurelius speaking with two companions outside the camp;embarkation and passage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923406/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEight studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923409/eight-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseLook through a triumphal architecture to a farm by Stefano Della Bellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922244/look-through-triumphal-architecture-farmFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766464/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAn angel wreaths a kneeling woman and a kneeling soldier, while two angels in the clouds come flying with palm branches and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821523/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic grains Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912240/organic-grains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan and woman with attendants, in the background a firehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809510/man-and-woman-with-attendants-the-background-fireFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy for a triton with two putti and another for Neptune with a putto by Giuseppe Alabardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923041/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCygnus, the son of Sthenelus, is transformed into a swan in grief over the death of Phatheon (Ovid's Metamorphoses, II…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822645/image-angel-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseRoman cavalry;a severed head (interpreted by Guerra as a prisoner) and a Germanic prisoner are brought before the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820402/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFresh fruits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766469/fresh-fruits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sarmatians negotiate peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809428/the-sarmatians-negotiate-peaceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMarcus Aurelius arrives at the battle as the troops fight off a Sarmatian attack;the Sarmatians beg for mercyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808553/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMarcus Aurelius departs over a bridge with infantry and cavalry;the Sarmatians are driven back by advancing Romanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808639/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseA raptured man with outstretched hands surrounded by three angels by Camillo Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922325/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license