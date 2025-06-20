Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagevilhelm lundstrømlundstrompublic domain pink paintingpink paintingpinklithographblue squarelithograph headBlue and pink ellipse with squares on brown and blue background by Vilhelm LundstrømOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 924 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2191 x 1687 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseBlue and pink ellipse with squares on brown and blue background (1918) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758998/image-texture-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseThree cubist compositionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768611/three-cubist-compositionsFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseSetup by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921373/setup-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCompositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768521/compositionFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814691/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseStanding figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768428/standing-figureFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFigure grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768965/figure-groupFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510693/canvas-frame-editable-mockupView licenseGroup of figures with a standing man in the middlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768463/group-figures-with-standing-man-the-middleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035925/png-aesthetic-asian-blank-spaceView licenseWoman standing over reclining personhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768277/woman-standing-over-reclining-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor carnation designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684083/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-carnation-designView licenseA seated figure and two standing figures with hatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768629/seated-figure-and-two-standing-figures-with-hatsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor lavender flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551871/watercolor-lavender-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseSouthern French landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768348/southern-french-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553799/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView licenseStanding man man with hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768400/standing-man-man-with-hatFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683975/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseSetup.Jug, bottle etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769094/setupjug-bottle-etcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684099/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView licenseStanding woman with flaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768456/standing-woman-with-flagFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684063/watercolor-floral-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseComposition 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725287/compositionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683995/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseStudy magazine with cubist compositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768594/study-magazine-with-cubist-compositionFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982241/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseTwo female modelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768642/two-female-modelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage rainbow ripped paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153001/editable-vintage-rainbow-ripped-paper-element-setView licenseTwo studies of female model on a folded sheethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768571/two-studies-female-model-folded-sheetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage rainbow ripped paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152957/editable-vintage-rainbow-ripped-paper-element-setView licenseComposition 2 by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922755/composition-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551813/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseSeated female modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768666/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982237/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseStanding female modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768746/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain license