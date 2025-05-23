rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
Save
Edit Image
odysseuswilhelm marstrandnausicaavintage malevintage menface manpaintingpublic domain oil painting
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Facebook post template
Men's fashion Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView license
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412836/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New arrival Instagram post template
New arrival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923021/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
A visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrand
A visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921966/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Work and chill post template
Work and chill post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView license
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Collegium Politicum.From Ludvig Holberg's The Political Pitcher, Act 1, Scene 2. by Wilhelm Marstrand
Collegium Politicum.From Ludvig Holberg's The Political Pitcher, Act 1, Scene 2. by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921813/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…
Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921473/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license