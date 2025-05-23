Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageodysseuswilhelm marstrandnausicaavintage malevintage menface manpaintingpublic domain oil paintingNausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm MarstrandOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7867 x 9845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseA street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseFrom Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseA Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseUnknown by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseThe art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMotif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412836/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseErasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923021/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921966/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAn Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWork and chill post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView licenseSvend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCollegium Politicum.From Ludvig Holberg's The Political Pitcher, Act 1, Scene 2. by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921813/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921473/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license