Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplaster human bodyplastertorsopersonartmanvintagepublic domainTorso of seated nude man, Dionysos FarneseOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAnatomy textbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660156/anatomy-textbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseStanding man, Antinoos Farnesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778453/standing-man-antinoos-farneseFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseEros from Centocellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923864/eros-from-centocelleFree Image from public domain licenseMan's arm mockup, editable tattoo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView licenseStanding nude man, Therme Herskerenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777387/standing-nude-man-therme-herskerenFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541329/anatomical-drawing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding nude athlete, Agiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776549/standing-nude-athlete-agiasFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStanding nude young man (headless), Sabouroff the youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778628/standing-nude-young-man-headless-sabouroff-the-youthFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461312/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding, nude young man, Tiber Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777531/standing-nude-young-man-tiber-apolloFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461249/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding nude Apollo resting on right leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775593/standing-nude-apollo-resting-right-legFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541331/anatomical-drawing-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTorso of Standing Nude Young Man, The Spear Bearer or Doryforos, Pourtalès Torsohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776563/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541330/anatomical-drawing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding nude young man, Diadoumenos, athlete tying victory ribbon around head.Reconstruction Loeschkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776385/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBe brave Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470672/brave-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding nude young man, Diadoumenos.The quiver on the tree trunk shows that he is Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777395/photo-image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461225/sumo-warriors-instagram-post-templateView licenseNude standing young man, Stefanos athletehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778008/nude-standing-young-man-stefanos-athleteFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461320/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding nude young man with sword belt over right shoulder, Eros ?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768834/standing-nude-young-man-with-sword-belt-over-right-shoulder-erosFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886468/anatomical-drawing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLower part of seated woman with child on laphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777514/lower-part-seated-woman-with-child-lapFree Image from public domain licenseMen's beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530003/mens-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Valentini torsohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923957/the-valentini-torsoFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe discus thrower, reconstructed with torso in the Vatican, and head in the Museo Nazionale Romano by Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923946/photo-image-discus-thrower-sculpture-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549892/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Farnese Diadoumenos, Athlete binding victor's fillet around his headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726803/the-farnese-diadoumenos-athlete-binding-victors-fillet-around-his-headFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430186/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseThe dying gallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922397/the-dying-gallerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBearded man with cloak over outstretched left arm, the tyrant-killer Aristogeitonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778805/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549890/art-culture-magazine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStanding naked young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777014/standing-naked-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseBody building Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693223/body-building-instagram-post-templateView licenseApollo of Teneahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778552/apollo-teneaFree Image from public domain license