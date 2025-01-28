Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagebullpainting animalvintage oxjohan thomas lundbyebuffalo paintingox paintinganimalvintage buffalo drawingLying red and black mottled cow by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3689 x 2835 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBull market, down stock graph editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790054/bull-market-down-stock-graph-editable-designView licenseRed cow licking her right hind thigh by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921677/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBull market, financial trend editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542579/bull-market-financial-trend-editable-designView licenseA lying and a standing ox by their cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921701/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseLandscape with three lying and three standing cows by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923019/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseThe interior of a stable with a white horse and two cows by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924448/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794560/study-head-wooden-and-standing-campagnoleFree Image from public domain licenseBull market, price increase, stock market editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790056/bull-market-price-increase-stock-market-editable-designView licenseStanding bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794249/standing-bullFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661026/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRoaring Cow by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924209/roaring-cow-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661437/african-buffalo-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, f.n.landscape with standing and lying cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794630/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661478/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924447/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661425/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794805/study-and-two-studies-goat-heads-and-one-lying-goatFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican Buffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661658/african-buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding red mottled cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794426/standing-red-mottled-cowFree Image from public domain licenseBird Savanna animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661495/bird-savanna-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows, bulls and calves.T.h.two landscape studies, the upper one with lying cows…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924489/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKnitting Peasant Wife with a Cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746463/knitting-peasant-wife-with-cowFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662389/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA deer, a hind and their lambhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794755/deer-hind-and-their-lambFree Image from public domain licenseBull market, rise investment trend editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542800/bull-market-rise-investment-trend-editable-designView licenseRoman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661710/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924494/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661847/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe hen and the cow.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794771/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife tour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875152/wildlife-tour-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794921/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661700/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA donkey, plagued by flieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758259/donkey-plagued-fliesFree Image from public domain license