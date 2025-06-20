rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figure scene by the coast with ships and military personnel by unknown
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domaindrawingadultwomanpaintings
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figure scene by the coast by unknown
Figure scene by the coast by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922210/figure-scene-the-coast-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Figures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairesse
Figures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairesse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fan-shaped leaf. by unknown
Fan-shaped leaf. by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921488/fan-shaped-leaf-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ is mocked by unknown
Christ is mocked by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kronborg by unknown
Kronborg by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921916/kronborg-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
Allegorical female figure by unknown
Allegorical female figure by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923277/allegorical-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView license
The Holy Family walking under God the Father and the Holy Spirit by unknown
The Holy Family walking under God the Father and the Holy Spirit by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922226/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Portrait by unknown
Portrait by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921463/portrait-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Eliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussin
Eliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920727/eliezer-gives-rebecca-jewelry-the-wellFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seal by unknown
Seal by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920701/seal-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Venus Marina by Hendrick Goltzius
Venus Marina by Hendrick Goltzius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922421/venus-marinaFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nude female figure by unknown
Nude female figure by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921217/nude-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sketch for ceiling painting by unknown
Sketch for ceiling painting by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921458/sketch-for-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Ornament by unknown
Ornament by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921010/ornament-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Moses strikes the rock and gives water by unknown
Moses strikes the rock and gives water by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922039/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license