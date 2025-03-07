Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemoseswater illustrationhorseanimalpersonartmanvintageMoses strikes the rock and gives water by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 719 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8297 x 4968 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA guardian angel leads a child as it points to the sky by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922073/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920727/eliezer-gives-rebecca-jewelry-the-wellFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColumns of triumph by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921307/columns-triumph-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on white horse sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792764/napoleon-white-horse-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSketch for ceiling painting by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921458/sketch-for-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Crispin and Crispinian.The Roman prefect orders the men-of-war to seize them in the cobbler's shed by Jan Gossaert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921808/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920797/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseJustice by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923444/justiceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925502/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenus Marina by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922421/venus-marinaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseA warship in motion by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921310/warship-motion-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse race Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622975/horse-race-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseFight scene with two naked men by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922078/fight-scene-with-two-naked-men-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948007/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sibyl shows the Madonna of Augustus with the Child by Cornelis Engebrechtszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923475/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseA terrified married couple by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922339/terrified-married-couple-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615180/horse-riding-academy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseResurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePalace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe creation of light.Angels dispel the darkness from the sun, which begins to illuminate the earth.From the Triune God the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922318/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOttoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSketch after ceiling painting by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921452/sketch-after-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain license