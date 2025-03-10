rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sketch after marble bust pretending archaeologist Marcello Venuti (1700-1755) by Marcus Tuscher
Save
Edit Image
archaeologistmarble bust drawingfacepersonartvintagemarblepublic domain
Editable pastel holography design element set
Editable pastel holography design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545382/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView license
Profile portrait in relief style of a man, possibly Marcus Tuscher himself by Marcus Tuscher
Profile portrait in relief style of a man, possibly Marcus Tuscher himself by Marcus Tuscher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922048/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Decorative draft with an old man symbolizing time, a shield, a vase, an eagle and several allegorical figures
Decorative draft with an old man symbolizing time, a shield, a vase, an eagle and several allegorical figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780468/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Decorative draft with genies wearing a crown and a throne sky
Decorative draft with genies wearing a crown and a throne sky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780483/decorative-draft-with-genies-wearing-crown-and-throne-skyFree Image from public domain license
Beauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and text
Beauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18435878/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
A woman kneels before an altar on which a burning heart
A woman kneels before an altar on which a burning heart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780270/woman-kneels-before-altar-which-burning-heartFree Image from public domain license
Roman male statue funky png element group, editable design
Roman male statue funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Allegorical leaf with the drowned Silenus and other mythological and allegorical figures at a sarcophagus with the…
Allegorical leaf with the drowned Silenus and other mythological and allegorical figures at a sarcophagus with the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780299/image-leaf-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732106/beauty-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The head of a boy
The head of a boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808591/the-head-boyFree Image from public domain license
Wine and draw Instagram post template, editable text
Wine and draw Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539187/wine-and-draw-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bust of a turbaned, bearded man, en face, and study of a hand
Bust of a turbaned, bearded man, en face, and study of a hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809164/bust-turbaned-bearded-man-face-and-study-handFree Image from public domain license
Roman male statue, editable collage remix with copy space
Roman male statue, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Sitting nude model
Sitting nude model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780246/sitting-nude-modelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Holy Family with John the Baptist as a child and a lamb
The Holy Family with John the Baptist as a child and a lamb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809520/the-holy-family-with-john-the-baptist-child-and-lambFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing helmeted warrior with lance in right hand
Standing helmeted warrior with lance in right hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780163/standing-helmeted-warrior-with-lance-right-handFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marcus Aurelius arrives at the battle as the troops fight off a Sarmatian attack;the Sarmatians beg for mercy
Marcus Aurelius arrives at the battle as the troops fight off a Sarmatian attack;the Sarmatians beg for mercy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808553/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
The Sarmatians surrender;Germans are led across the Danube;Germans are accused by Sarmatians before Marcus Aurelius;the…
The Sarmatians surrender;Germans are led across the Danube;Germans are accused by Sarmatians before Marcus Aurelius;the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809574/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait study (knee piece) of a standing man with his right arm on a table with a helmet, and in his left hand a…
Portrait study (knee piece) of a standing man with his right arm on a table with a helmet, and in his left hand a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780466/image-star-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable design and text
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433859/beauty-store-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Marcus the Evangelist
Marcus the Evangelist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817983/marcus-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two studies of hands and a study of a woman's torso with outstretched arm
Two studies of hands and a study of a woman's torso with outstretched arm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780211/two-studies-hands-and-study-womans-torso-with-outstretched-armFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft ceiling decoration
Draft ceiling decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821242/draft-ceiling-decorationFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Reclining river god
Reclining river god
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780349/reclining-river-godFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Woman with a jar on her head seen from behind, two women with a cloth in the background
Woman with a jar on her head seen from behind, two women with a cloth in the background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820544/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Reversed naked man
Reversed naked man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780305/reversed-naked-manFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Solomon worships other gods
Solomon worships other gods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792064/solomon-worships-other-godsFree Image from public domain license