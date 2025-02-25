Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageportrait sketchpublic domain profile faceprofile portraitvintage illustrationsketchprofile vintageman profilefaceProfile portrait in relief style of a man, possibly Marcus Tuscher himself by Marcus TuscherOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5011 x 7439 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMotivational quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18270458/motivational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSketch after marble bust pretending archaeologist Marcello Venuti (1700-1755) by Marcus Tuscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922044/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licensePortrait study (knee piece) of a standing man with his right arm on a table with a helmet, and in his left hand a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780466/image-star-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, new normal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7539589/face-mask-mockup-new-normal-designView licenseDecorative draft with an old man symbolizing time, a shield, a vase, an eagle and several allegorical figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780468/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, new normal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553065/face-mask-mockup-new-normal-designView licenseReversed naked manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780305/reversed-naked-manFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecorative draft with genies wearing a crown and a throne skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780483/decorative-draft-with-genies-wearing-crown-and-throne-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA woman kneels before an altar on which a burning hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780270/woman-kneels-before-altar-which-burning-heartFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRetail studies.Head of young man, two arms, one leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772906/retail-studieshead-young-man-two-arms-one-legFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing executive profile Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579708/marketing-executive-profile-instagram-post-templateView licenseReclining river godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780349/reclining-river-godFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSitting nude modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780246/sitting-nude-modelFree Image from public domain licenseColorful geometric frame photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784045/colorful-geometric-frame-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseStudy sheet with three puttihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780186/study-sheet-with-three-puttiFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy sheet with three puttihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780118/study-sheet-with-three-puttiFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a man with head in profile to left, pointing to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712193/bust-man-with-head-profile-left-pointing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecorative draft with four figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780359/decorative-draft-with-four-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseMen's cap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042307/mens-cap-mockup-editable-designView licenseDecoration drafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780226/decoration-draftFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman reading, in profile to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711111/woman-reading-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlute playing shepherd with sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810819/flute-playing-shepherd-with-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse user icon collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855410/diverse-user-icon-collection-editable-element-setView licenseA woman rejects a farmer's advanceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819751/woman-rejects-farmers-advancesFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseMan with a glasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749567/man-with-glassFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management blue logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574660/business-management-blue-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThe head of a boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808591/the-head-boyFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve mockup, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735840/long-sleeve-mockup-editable-fashionView licenseSketch of a man's face in three-quarter profile to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806203/sketch-mans-face-three-quarter-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain license