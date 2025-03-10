Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageraphaelpublic domain renaissancerenaissance paintingdoghorsepainting kingrenaissance16th centuryThe worship of kings by RaphaelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 730 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5906 x 3594 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737144/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseSaint Ceciliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799202/saint-ceciliaFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Holy Mother with the Christ Child and the little Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799069/the-holy-mother-with-the-christ-child-and-the-little-johnFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseMadonna in the rock cave with the Child, the little John the Baptist and an Angelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797537/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBacchus and Ariadnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798470/bacchus-and-ariadneFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licensePortrait of Frederik IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760410/portrait-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797972/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMary with the baby Jesus, seated before a drapery.In the background in a doorway a manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821542/image-background-jesus-faceFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787374/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSibyl from S. Maria della Pacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706134/sibyl-from-maria-della-paceFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseArchangel Michaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820844/archangel-michaelFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork hardcover book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714360/artwork-hardcover-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseFemale portrait, stated to represent Mary Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797506/female-portrait-stated-represent-mary-stuartFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9943729/premium-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child with Sts Peter, Bernard (or Bruno), James, Augustine and four angels, Madonna del Baldacchinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706013/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas editable presentation template, Raphael's famous artworks remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7624943/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseThe Holy Family by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922691/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526781/premium-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA child sitting on a woman's arm crowns a bearded man while other men watch from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711425/image-crowns-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526780/premium-perfume-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797405/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseHead of a bearded man (satyr?) in profile to left, and a sketch of a smaller head in profile to lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760433/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting phone wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071908/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseThe flight to Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766448/the-flight-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071964/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711964/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSayinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820150/sayingFree Image from public domain license