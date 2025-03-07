Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageman in paintingportrait womanfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainThe hope by John Boydell, Angelica KauffmannOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4750 x 6021 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe reading old manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806849/the-reading-old-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe woman at the urnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806984/the-woman-the-urnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Johann Joachim Winckelmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806866/portrait-johann-joachim-winckelmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable street t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12351488/editable-street-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThe woman at the urn by John Boydell, Angelica Kauffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922066/the-woman-the-urnFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseTroilus surprises Cressida and Diomedes.From William Shakespeare's "Troilus and Cresida", Act 5, Scene 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813783/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe reading girl by John Boydell, Angelica Kauffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921820/the-reading-girlFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe bearded old manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806965/the-bearded-old-manFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060341/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJuno (1770, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmann and John Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023319/juno-1770-published-1780-angelica-kauffmann-and-john-boydellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062431/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohann Winckelmann (1764, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022547/johann-winckelmann-1764-published-1780-angelica-kauffmannFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseBenjamin Westhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806485/benjamin-westFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHope. Le Blanc 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9492864/hope-blancFree Image from public domain licenseEditable casual t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12409415/editable-casual-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseTwo student eldershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807055/two-student-eldersFree Image from public domain licenseCouples therapy Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116455/couples-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseThe assassination of Edward V and his younger brother, the Duke of York.From William Shakespeare's "Richard III", Act 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746860/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725881/vintage-cars-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProspero, Ferdinand and Miranda.From William Shakespeare's "The Storm", Act 4, Scene 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746848/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParis and Oenonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9129692/paris-and-oenoneFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee break Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21798724/coffee-break-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoon-Lighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9132054/moon-lightFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseMoon-Lighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9132030/moon-lightFree Image from public domain licenseHappy couple, relationship aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703179/happy-couple-relationship-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseBust of a Young Woman with Flowers in Her Hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9117462/bust-young-woman-with-flowers-her-hairFree Image from public domain licenselgbt couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989075/lgbt-coupleView licenseDr. John Morgan of Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098408/dr-john-morgan-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Valentine's Day photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766272/vintage-valentines-day-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCupid and Cephisa: "One Day as I was Walking in the Woods..."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157544/cupid-and-cephisa-one-day-was-walking-the-woodsFree Image from public domain license