Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesketchfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationPortrait of a man with a hat and fur-brimmed cloak, facing h. T.h.through a window opening view to other rooms by Jacob MathamOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 991 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5577 x 6756 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo men in antique dress in front of a grave monument by François Chauveauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922314/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTemperancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808587/temperanceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCloaked man with crown(?), standing with one foot on a staircasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809982/cloaked-man-with-crown-standing-with-one-foot-staircaseFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePutti Testing a Man's Perception of Depth (c. 1613) by Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10004909/putti-testing-mans-perception-depth-c-1613-sir-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseSacra conversazione with the SaintsFrancis of Assisi and Dominicus, as well as a male and a female saint.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786966/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJustice by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923444/justiceFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Monk Preaching by Hans Baldung Grienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245991/monk-preaching-hans-baldung-grienFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePhilip, Peter and John impart the Holy Spirit to the baptized men and women of Samaria through the laying on of handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766731/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeter heals a lamb by Maarten Van Heemskerckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923130/peter-heals-lambFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeter and the other apostles baptize the congregation in Jerusalemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767770/peter-and-the-other-apostles-baptize-the-congregation-jerusalemFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJosiah orders that the grave of the man of God who came from Judah be sparedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767849/josiah-orders-that-the-grave-the-man-god-who-came-from-judah-sparedFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe prodigal son receives his inheritancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820682/the-prodigal-son-receives-his-inheritanceFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from Voltaire's "Le triumvirat", possibly Act 1, Scene 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791266/scene-from-voltaires-le-triumvirat-possibly-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePeter and the other apostles heal the sickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817353/peter-and-the-other-apostles-heal-the-sickFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Studies of a Man by Remigio Cantagallinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996488/two-studies-man-remigio-cantagallinaFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMucius Scaevola for Porsenna by Polidoro Da Caravaggiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923339/mucius-scaevola-for-porsennaFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseThe wedding at Canahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709280/the-wedding-canaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseGroups of Male Figures (c. 1514) by Vittore Carpacciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998384/groups-male-figures-c-1514-vittore-carpaccioFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785401/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseLunette with Bishop Saint Baptizing a Man (late 16th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797158/lunette-with-bishop-saint-baptizing-man-late-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseAllegory of Sculpture by Gerard van Houtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014788/allegory-sculpture-gerard-van-houtenFree Image from public domain license