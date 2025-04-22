Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecow paintinghorsehorse etchingcattlevintage illustrationshorse illustrationpaulus potteranimal etchingTwo plow horses by Paulus PotterOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 825 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6027 x 4142 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseTwo morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808386/two-moreFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseTwo sows, one dyinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710180/two-sows-one-dyingFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864977/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo donkeyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821002/two-donkeysFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrooked horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809141/crooked-horseFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic livestock poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864994/organic-livestock-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe cowherdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823966/the-cowherdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCow with curly hornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820985/cow-with-curly-hornsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing peasants at an innhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808872/dancing-peasants-innFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseGrazing cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808607/grazing-cowFree Image from public domain licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA pissing cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823086/pissing-cowFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391183/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding and lying cow by Paulus Potterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922221/standing-and-lying-cowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCow lying by a fencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808415/cow-lying-fenceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTwo fighting bullshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712694/two-fighting-bullsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseThree donkey heads by Den Danske Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922114/three-donkey-headsFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseShepherdess on a donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812262/shepherdess-donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseStudent png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseA Friesian horse by Paulus Potterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921087/friesian-horseFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993664/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView licenseStanding stud, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922087/standing-stud-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814135/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseNeighing horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711062/neighing-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCheese poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA standing and two lying sheep near a Roman portalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822466/standing-and-two-lying-sheep-near-roman-portalFree Image from public domain licenseCow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622876/cow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDairy cow by Paulus Potterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921365/dairy-cowFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseCows being herded together at the bottom of a hill. Etching by P. Potter, 1643.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993955/cows-being-herded-together-the-bottom-hill-etching-potter-1643Free Image from public domain license