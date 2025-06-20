rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Les pommes by Othon Friesz
Save
Edit Image
fauvismmugvintage food paintingpaintings public domainfruits oil paintingfood paintingsfrieszothon friesz
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Les brioches by Othon Friesz
Les brioches by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922211/les-brioches-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le printemps by Othon Friesz
Le printemps by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924553/printemps-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The hole road in winter time by Othon Friesz
The hole road in winter time by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922179/the-hole-road-winter-time-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
La terrasse aux plantes vertes by Othon Friesz
La terrasse aux plantes vertes by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924566/terrasse-aux-plantes-vertes-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Mother's love by Othon Friesz
Mother's love by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922216/mothers-love-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
La dame sur la terrasse by Othon Friesz
La dame sur la terrasse by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924856/dame-sur-terrasse-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Interior by Othon Friesz
Interior by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922178/interior-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Still Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Still Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823793/png-1900-alexej-von-jawlensky-artView license
View towards a village by Othon Friesz
View towards a village by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924192/view-towards-village-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801427/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The rainbow.Montiullier by Othon Friesz
The rainbow.Montiullier by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922935/the-rainbowmontiullier-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894211/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Les pêches
Les pêches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804671/les-pechesFree Image from public domain license
Poolside cocktails poster template
Poolside cocktails poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14515271/poolside-cocktails-poster-templateView license
The cove at En Vaux, Cassis by Othon Friesz
The cove at En Vaux, Cassis by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922938/the-cove-vaux-cassis-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain license
Lemonade Facebook story template
Lemonade Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502775/lemonade-facebook-story-templateView license
La tonnelle sous les pins
La tonnelle sous les pins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804613/tonnelle-sous-les-pinsFree Image from public domain license
Free flow martinis Instagram post template
Free flow martinis Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050948/free-flow-martinis-instagram-post-templateView license
The cliff at Sainte Marguerite
The cliff at Sainte Marguerite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804663/the-cliff-sainte-margueriteFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
The entrance to Cassis, also called the Church Tower of Cassis by Othon Friesz
The entrance to Cassis, also called the Church Tower of Cassis by Othon Friesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924197/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Now de femme
Now de femme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804647/now-femmeFree Image from public domain license
Farmers Market Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Farmers Market Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030903/png-1800s-antique-artView license
Sous le figuier
Sous le figuier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804825/sous-figuierFree Image from public domain license
Farmers Market blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Farmers Market blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058481/png-1800s-antique-artView license
Cloud.Entering the port of Le Havre
Cloud.Entering the port of Le Havre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787562/cloudentering-the-port-havreFree Image from public domain license
Farmers Market Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Farmers Market Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058447/png-1800s-antique-artView license
A couple embracing
A couple embracing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746817/couple-embracingFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893943/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A calm fisherman.
A calm fisherman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791988/calm-fishermanFree Image from public domain license
Poolside cocktails Instagram post template
Poolside cocktails Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050960/poolside-cocktails-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape.Cassis.
Landscape.Cassis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792262/landscapecassisFree Image from public domain license