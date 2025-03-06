Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage manfacepersonchurchartmanvintagepublic domainChurch ceremony by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 831 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6713 x 4650 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAntique scene, probably Odysseus recounting his adventures to the Phaeacianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784910/antique-scene-probably-odysseus-recounting-his-adventures-the-phaeaciansFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLiving room in Odense's noble Virgin Monastery by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921954/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePre-study for the painting "The Detention Building at the Council and Court House" by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921629/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePassengers are put out to the steamship Caledonia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791677/passengers-are-put-out-the-steamship-caledoniaFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"Gothic" scene.A skald leads two children into a Gothic househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784837/gothic-scenea-skald-leads-two-children-into-gothic-houseFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918225/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo warriors, one standing, the other seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794218/two-warriors-one-standing-the-other-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of state councilor Michael Raffenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782922/portrait-state-councilor-michael-raffenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCostume studies.Probably to the theater.Three figures, a priest of Herta, a drot and a bardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale portrait in profile to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793009/male-portrait-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist lets the little children come to himhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794259/christ-lets-the-little-children-come-himFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseA dying father unites a young couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794075/dying-father-unites-young-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14099347/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licensegive me a kisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783515/give-kissFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from a farm or wharf in Paris.Four seated, standing and walking figures.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792322/scene-from-farm-wharf-parisfour-seated-standing-and-walking-figuresFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693593/praise-the-lord-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of J. Th.Lundbye's grandfather, councilor of justice and customs administrator E. Bonneviehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794889/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693530/praise-the-lord-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe sculptor J.A.Jerichau in his studio in Rome by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924316/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590919/worship-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA tobacco company.Justitsråd Jürgensen's Sunday party by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921516/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590909/worship-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFigurative scene with a holy, horned man among Roman soldiers by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924036/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBelive in god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940042/belive-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree men carrying heavy burdens on their necks and headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794324/three-men-carrying-heavy-burdens-their-necks-and-headsFree Image from public domain licenseBelive in godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10978532/belive-godView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723550/believe-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTitle copper.The sighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818230/title-copperthe-sightFree Image from public domain license