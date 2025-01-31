rawpixel
Frontispiece to "The Triumph of Julius Caesar" by Andrea Andreani, Bernardo Malpizzi and Andrea Mantegna
Roman soldiers with banners depicting the victories of Julius Caesar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806767/roman-soldiers-with-banners-depicting-the-victories-julius-caesarFree Image from public domain license
Julius Caesar on a horse-drawn chariot, crowned with laurel by an angel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806371/julius-caesar-horse-drawn-chariot-crowned-with-laurel-angelFree Image from public domain license
Julius Caesar on a horse-drawn chariot, crowned with laurel by Andrea Andreani, Bernardo Malpizzi and Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922260/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Musicians and men carrying standards by Andrea Andreani, Bernardo Malpizzi and Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921958/musicians-and-men-carrying-standardsFree Image from public domain license
Men on chariots and on horseback with standards and spoils of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806655/men-chariots-and-horseback-with-standards-and-spoils-warFree Image from public domain license
Men on chariots and on horseback with standards and spoils of war by Andrea Andreani, Bernardo Malpizzi and Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922065/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Elephants and a young man lighting candelabra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806374/elephants-and-young-man-lighting-candelabraFree Image from public domain license
Men with spoils of war, t.h.others blowing trumpets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806664/men-with-spoils-war-thothers-blowing-trumpetsFree Image from public domain license
Men with standards hung with trophies of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806383/men-with-standards-hung-with-trophies-warFree Image from public domain license
Men, women and children in procession by Andrea Andreani, Bernardo Malpizzi and Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922026/men-women-and-children-processionFree Image from public domain license
Men, women and children in procession
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806780/men-women-and-children-processionFree Image from public domain license
Men with standards hung with trophies of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806365/men-with-standards-hung-with-trophies-warFree Image from public domain license
Chariots and men with war trophies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806398/chariots-and-men-with-war-trophiesFree Image from public domain license
Chariots and men with war trophies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806480/chariots-and-men-with-war-trophiesFree Image from public domain license
Elephants and a young man lighting candelabra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806357/elephants-and-young-man-lighting-candelabraFree Image from public domain license
Sheet 4: Men carrying trophies at left, trumpeters at tight, from The Triumph of Julius Caesar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250693/image-person-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Sheet 9: Julius Ceasar in his horse-drawn chariot, from The Triumph of Julius Caesar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sheet 8: Procession of Musicians, from The Triumph of Julius Caesar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250716/sheet-procession-musicians-from-the-triumph-julius-caesarFree Image from public domain license
Sheet 6: Men carrying trophies, from "The Triumph of Julius Caesar"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250736/sheet-men-carrying-trophies-from-the-triumph-julius-caesarFree Image from public domain license
Sheet 2: a Triumphal Chariot, from The Triumph of Julius Caesar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250692/sheet-triumphal-chariot-from-the-triumph-julius-caesarFree Image from public domain license