Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagewoman workingfacepersonartpublic domainillustrationdrawingsCompany around a table by Palamedes Palamedesz IOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 881 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6821 x 5005 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseKing Skjold's duel with Skatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822289/king-skjolds-duel-with-skateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseWoman and man with dog;studies for different animalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808672/woman-and-man-with-dogstudies-for-different-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist's ascension by Bagnacavallo il Vecchiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922049/christs-ascensionFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist among angels in the cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789354/christ-among-angels-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Roman matrons standing, one with a shieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808516/two-roman-matrons-standing-one-with-shieldFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSacra conversazione with the SaintsFrancis of Assisi and Dominicus, as well as a male and a female saint.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786966/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseMary with the baby Jesus, seated before a drapery.In the background in a doorway a manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821542/image-background-jesus-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808652/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarald Klak and his family are baptized in Mainzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773054/harald-klak-and-his-family-are-baptized-mainzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseHighland Boy and Dogs by Style of John Frederick Herring, Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022422/highland-boy-and-dogs-style-john-frederick-herringFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe mourning of the body of Jesushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821158/the-mourning-the-body-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787374/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrowning of a Prince by Jehan Georges Viberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980612/crowning-prince-jehan-georges-vibertFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTemperancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808587/temperanceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseSacrifice to Aesculapiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793291/sacrifice-aesculapiusFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseOld man (a doge?), half-length, profile t.h.with outstretched handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822459/old-man-doge-half-length-profile-thwith-outstretched-handsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist's ascension by Marcus Tuscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923969/christs-ascensionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe evangelists Luke and Mark on opposite sides of a triangular fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817263/the-evangelists-luke-and-mark-opposite-sides-triangular-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe crucifixion of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786050/the-crucifixion-christFree Image from public domain license