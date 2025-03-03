Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagecrucifixionalbrecht durerlucas cranachdurerpublic domain renaissancerenaissancecats vintagealbrecht dürerThe crucifixion by Albrecht DürerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 798 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3419 x 5141 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAdam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609068/adam-and-eve-standing-vintage-couch-remixed-mediaView licenseThe crucifixion by Albrecht Durer. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201740/image-cat-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609025/happy-marriage-instagram-story-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseSaint Maurice by Lucas Cranach the Elder and Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087737/saint-maurice-lucas-cranach-the-elder-and-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608976/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseHonorary sport of Emperor Maximilian the 1st by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage PowerPoint presentation template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609045/happy-marriage-powerpoint-presentation-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseRistiinnaulittu by Lucas Cranachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817217/ristiinnaulittu-lucas-cranachFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001557/universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Holy Family with two angels in a vaulted hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766426/the-holy-family-with-two-angels-vaulted-hallFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685562/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion, ca. 1508 – 1510 by lucas cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982940/the-crucifixion-ca-1508-1510-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686958/astrology-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePortrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923650/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe rhinoceros by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922698/the-rhinoceros-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Lady by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923647/portrait-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998878/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licensePNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151532/photo-png-person-classicFree PNG from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licensePNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151485/photo-png-frame-personFree PNG from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseThe Holy Family with Two Angels in a Vaulted Hall (c. 1504) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988628/the-holy-family-with-two-angels-vaulted-hall-c-1504-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus with Cupid Stealing Honey by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923563/venus-with-cupid-stealing-honeyFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdam and Eve by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923304/adam-and-eve-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseCrucifixion (1537 (Renaissance)) by Peter Gertnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150814/crucifixion-1537-renaissance-peter-gertnerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Crucifixion (1511) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000632/the-crucifixion-1511-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseThe Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (1514) by After Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797806/the-presentation-the-virgin-the-temple-1514-after-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensecrucified Christ at center; Mary Magdalene in green gown hugs bottom of cross; two crucified men flank Christ; two soldiers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652008/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaque with the Crucifixion (ca. 1545 (European Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150757/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage notebook mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702766/vintage-notebook-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseChrist on the Mount of Olives (1515) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989966/christ-the-mount-olives-1515-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license