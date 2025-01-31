Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemusic vintagevintage music sheetspainting tablevintage sheet music coversvintage black manviolinistfacepersonA violinist, half figure en face, seated before a table with sheet music, a drum and a glass by Theodor MathamOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4696 x 6055 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarViolin concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709771/violin-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJacob Oly (Oleaus)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809956/jacob-oly-oleausFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert poster template, editable text and 