Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageholy communioncommunioncommunion breadchurch breadfood paintingchurchfacepersonThe Holy Communion by Girolamo MuzianoOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4724 x 3809 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseSt. Basil Celebrating the Sacrifice of the Mass [The Celebration of the Holy Mysteries], from Les Eglises Jubilaires (The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8233331/image-person-churches-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577217/church-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Feast by Isaac Isaacszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924697/feastFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726982/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInterior of a hall with a man speaking and audiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807942/interior-hall-with-man-speaking-and-audienceFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791240/holy-communion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Boys' Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727462/boys-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428578/sunday-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseChristopher Suencke, head of Tøjhusethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815304/christopher-suencke-head-tojhusetFree Image from public domain licensePrayers Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478391/prayers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe crucifixion by Albrecht Durer. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201740/image-cat-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licensePrayers blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478388/prayers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Service in the Geertekerk, Utrecht (1852) by Johannes Bosboomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734521/service-the-geertekerk-utrecht-1852-johannes-bosboomFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527865/easter-sunday-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaptism in a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799209/baptism-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478387/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA baby baptismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801012/baby-baptismFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527869/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChristen Thomesen Sehestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747051/christen-thomesen-sehestedFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527864/easter-sunday-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe raising of Lazarus by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924500/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseOtto Krag.Memorial sheethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750654/otto-kragmemorial-sheetFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHenrik Lindenow's stretcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814253/henrik-lindenows-stretcherFree Image from public domain licensePrayers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557125/prayers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJørgen Skeel to Estruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753209/jorgen-skeel-estrupFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11564091/easter-sunday-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDescent of the Holy Ghosthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135231/descent-the-holy-ghostFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827529/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Seven bloodlettings of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725567/the-seven-bloodlettings-christFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577173/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mrs. Gumperd by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923002/portrait-mrs-gumperdFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063877/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo lions in natural surroundingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761193/two-lions-natural-surroundingsFree Image from public domain licenseIftar feast Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408094/iftar-feast-instagram-story-templateView licenseReligious communion bread winehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19432655/religious-communion-bread-wineView licenseTogether we pray poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713162/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDutch church interior by Rutger Van Langevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922437/dutch-church-interiorFree Image from public domain license