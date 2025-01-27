rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The artist's mother Ane Hedvig Brøndum in the red living room by Anna Ancher
Save
Edit Image
anna ancherdesk artdeskpublic domain room deskred oil paintingtable paintingpainting deskface
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795375/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ane Hedvig Brøndum, the Artist's Mother by Anna Ancher
Ane Hedvig Brøndum, the Artist's Mother by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923428/ane-hedvig-brondum-the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interior with a young girl braiding her hair by Anna Ancher
Interior with a young girl braiding her hair by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922904/interior-with-young-girl-braiding-her-hairFree Image from public domain license
Organic grains Instagram post template, editable text
Organic grains Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912240/organic-grains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The painter Vilhelm Kyhn smoking a pipe by Anna Ancher
The painter Vilhelm Kyhn smoking a pipe by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924450/the-painter-vilhelm-kyhn-smoking-pipeFree Image from public domain license
Harvest festival Instagram post template, editable text
Harvest festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969990/harvest-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A funeral
A funeral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802192/funeralFree Image from public domain license
Chag Sameach Instagram post template
Chag Sameach Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766328/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView license
Appraising the Day's Work by Anna Ancher
Appraising the Day's Work by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922601/appraising-the-days-workFree Image from public domain license
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561322/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Interior from the artist's living room
Interior from the artist's living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801054/interior-from-the-artists-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Fall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable text
Fall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572143/fall-harvest-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plucking the Geese by Anna Ancher
Plucking the Geese by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922673/plucking-the-geeseFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9934654/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The audience hall at Rosenborg
The audience hall at Rosenborg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801170/the-audience-hall-rosenborgFree Image from public domain license
Harvest fest Facebook post template, editable design
Harvest fest Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653359/harvest-fest-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Ane Marie Rohde, née Schmidt, the artist's mother by Johan Rohde
Ane Marie Rohde, née Schmidt, the artist's mother by Johan Rohde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922877/ane-marie-rohde-nee-schmidt-the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain license
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045796/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rahbek at his wife's deathbed
Rahbek at his wife's deathbed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800630/rahbek-his-wifes-deathbedFree Image from public domain license
Harvest festival Instagram post template
Harvest festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766331/harvest-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Old fisherman's wife by Anna Ancher
Old fisherman's wife by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922896/old-fishermans-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming blog banner template, editable text
Wheat farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526311/wheat-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
P.S. Krøyer - Summer evening on Skagen's Beach. Anna Ancher and Marie Krøyer walking together. - Google Art Project
P.S. Krøyer - Summer evening on Skagen's Beach. Anna Ancher and Marie Krøyer walking together. - Google Art Project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666003/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711210/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Anna Ancher's Harvesters (1905). Original public domain image from Google Arts & Culture. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Anna Ancher's Harvesters (1905). Original public domain image from Google Arts & Culture. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627744/image-vincent-van-gogh-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Local farmers community Facebook post template, editable design
Local farmers community Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623099/local-farmers-community-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Skagen girl dressed in red
Skagen girl dressed in red
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801629/skagen-girl-dressed-redFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526309/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An old woman reading a letter.Ane hedvig Brøndum, the artist's mother-in-law
An old woman reading a letter.Ane hedvig Brøndum, the artist's mother-in-law
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795466/old-woman-reading-letterane-hedvig-brondum-the-artists-mother-in-lawFree Image from public domain license
Farm tourism Instagram post template, editable text
Farm tourism Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822325/farm-tourism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two fishermen by a boat by Michael Ancher
Two fishermen by a boat by Michael Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920099/two-fishermen-boatFree Image from public domain license
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771086/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
It drowned
It drowned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802189/drownedFree Image from public domain license
Art supplies store Instagram post template, editable text
Art supplies store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949381/art-supplies-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lark spores by Anna Syberg
Lark spores by Anna Syberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924359/lark-sporesFree Image from public domain license
Work and chill post template
Work and chill post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView license
The lesson is reviewed by Anna Ancher
The lesson is reviewed by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923454/the-lesson-reviewedFree Image from public domain license