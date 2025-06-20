rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
One of the foolish maidens by Martin Schongauer
Save
Edit Image
schongauerfoolishfacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawing
Vintage exhibition editable poster template
Vintage exhibition editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644961/vintage-exhibition-editable-poster-templateView license
Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane
Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820358/christ-the-garden-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12004993/vintage-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Archangel Gabriel
Archangel Gabriel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794046/archangel-gabrielFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644960/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Death of the Virgin Mary
Death of the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820337/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Vintage exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644955/vintage-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Crucifixion of Christ
Crucifixion of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821014/crucifixion-christFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ on the cross
Christ on the cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811030/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ blesses the Virgin Mary
Christ blesses the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811066/christ-blesses-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ in limbo
Christ in limbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811071/christ-limboFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Fourth Foolish Maiden
The Fourth Foolish Maiden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708124/the-fourth-foolish-maidenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jesus' baptism by Martin Schongauer
Jesus' baptism by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921776/jesus-baptismFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ brought for Annas
Christ brought for Annas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810860/christ-brought-for-annasFree Image from public domain license
Drawing course blog banner template, editable text
Drawing course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534132/drawing-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Christ on the cross with four angels
Christ on the cross with four angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808950/christ-the-cross-with-four-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Drawing course poster template, editable text and design
Drawing course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534136/drawing-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Welcome to a doorway
Welcome to a doorway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822655/welcome-doorwayFree Image from public domain license
Drawing course Instagram post template, editable text
Drawing course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534139/drawing-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ornament with birds mocking an owl
Ornament with birds mocking an owl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811093/ornament-with-birds-mocking-owlFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Thomas the Apostle
Thomas the Apostle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822773/thomas-the-apostleFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virgin Mary with the child and an apple in her hand
Virgin Mary with the child and an apple in her hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921146/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The capture of Christ
The capture of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708158/the-capture-christFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Martin Bernigeroth
Martin Bernigeroth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819685/martin-bernigerothFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Burial of Christ
The Burial of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707813/the-burial-christFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Mary's Annunciation by Martin Schongauer
Mary's Annunciation by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921158/marys-annunciationFree Image from public domain license
Drawing course Instagram story template, editable text
Drawing course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008420/drawing-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Christ's crowning of thorns
Christ's crowning of thorns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707987/christs-crowning-thornsFree Image from public domain license