Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsoil paintingcanvasmodern artThe Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf JerichauOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 865 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4913 x 3543 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921502/cemetery-road-toledoFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924836/the-thick-palmview-from-villefrancheFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseThe Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920761/the-creation-eveFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseComposition by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922055/compositionFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseFigure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922159/figure-composition-with-back-edgesFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921024/the-road-golgothaFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseDante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922205/danteprophets-opusFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseThe Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922428/the-black-prophetprophets-opusFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseWithout titlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819955/without-titleFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseFigure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919285/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseStudy after Dürer: Saint Christopher II by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920913/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseStudy after Dürer: Saint Christopher I by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920912/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseCrucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920907/crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView licenseCrucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920921/crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseFemale model, lying downhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737696/female-model-lying-downFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseFemale model, lying downhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737580/female-model-lying-downFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseSketch for the painting Loki and Sigynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737267/sketch-for-the-painting-loki-and-sigynFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Sculptor Jens Adolf Jerichau, the Artist's Husband by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922489/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSocrateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762777/socratesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseNotes, about i.a.the beauty, as well as pasted canvas with mathematical formulas, ornament and painted frame with bowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762590/photo-image-book-frame-artFree Image from public domain license