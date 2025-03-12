Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman readingwoman paintingwomen reading vintagehomefacepersonartvintageWoman reading a book. Half figure in profile to right by Ugo Da CarpiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 982 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4957 x 6058 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544906/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820399/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914172/family-timeView licenseRaphael with his mistress by Ugo Da Carpihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920981/raphael-with-his-mistressFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682361/peaceful-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus in the house of Simon the Phariseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795882/jesus-the-house-simon-the-phariseeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage living room art collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582558/vintage-living-room-art-collage-designView licenseDesign for an elaborate wall above a tabernacle by Domenico Campagnolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922493/design-for-elaborate-wall-above-tabernacleFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914181/family-timeView licenseAn allegory of love: Respect by Paolo Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922497/allegory-love-respectFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564100/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseGod the Father borne by angels in clouds, after the cupola at Cortemaggiore by Giovanni Antonio Da Pordenonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922443/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563811/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseThe Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922501/the-baptism-christFree Image from public domain licenseRead a book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682243/read-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAn allegory of love: faithlessness by Paolo Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922965/allegory-love-faithlessnessFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613551/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA Sibyl reading a book facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275082/sibyl-reading-book-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseThe contest between Apollo and Marysashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268837/the-contest-between-apollo-and-marysasFree Image from public domain licenseOne more chapter, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18290327/one-more-chapter-facebook-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseA Sibyl reading a book facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275080/sibyl-reading-book-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564200/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseA Sibyl Reading a book facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276642/sibyl-reading-book-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Sibyl Reading a book facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276657/sibyl-reading-book-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseThe contest between Apollo and Marysashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268804/the-contest-between-apollo-and-marysasFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe preaching by Perino Del Vagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923279/the-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseSalon des Cent background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513852/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseSaturnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821637/saturnFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563933/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseThe contest between Apollo and Marysashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268823/the-contest-between-apollo-and-marysasFree Image from public domain licenseReading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394964/reading-facebook-post-templateView license"How romantic it is in the rain and dirt" by Det Kongelige Stentrykkerihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921840/how-romantic-the-rain-and-dirtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseSt Rosalia, St Sebastian and St Rocco by Paul Fürsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923614/rosalia-sebastian-and-roccoFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseJesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain license