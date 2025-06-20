Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebearanimalpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingphotoRenard scolds the injured bear by Allaert Van EverdingenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4202 x 3410 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633247/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseRenard promises the bear honeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811238/renard-promises-the-bear-honeyFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616919/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseThe bear calls Renard to court by Allaert Van Everdingenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922038/the-bear-calls-renard-courtFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseRenard appears in courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810894/renard-appears-courtFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseRenard's family leaves the court by Allaert Van Everdingenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922050/renards-family-leaves-the-courtFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseRenard tricks the wolf by Allaert Van Everdingenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922169/renard-tricks-the-wolfFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseThe badger warns Renardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820561/the-badger-warns-renardFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632797/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseRenard and the Harehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811047/renard-and-the-hareFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseThe Lion orders a search for Renardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811060/the-lion-orders-search-for-renardFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor music festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596743/outdoor-music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRenard tricks the cathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811088/renard-tricks-the-catFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597185/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe bear is caught in a trap by Allaert Van Everdingenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922161/the-bear-caught-trapFree Image from public domain licenseBear businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632792/bear-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseForest with a big stonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820769/forest-with-big-stoneFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our band Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596762/join-our-band-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe wolf's first complainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809101/the-wolfs-first-complaintFree Image from public domain licenseReading poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597209/reading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA dinghy by a cracked cliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811504/dinghy-cracked-cliffFree Image from public domain licenseExercise sports png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664061/exercise-sports-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseRenard dressed as a monkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810928/renard-dressed-monkFree Image from public domain licenseHello October Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617369/hello-october-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRenard is blessedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822968/renard-blessedFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseRenard continues his storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819744/renard-continues-his-storyFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597240/halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRenard is blessedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820895/renard-blessedFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612951/png-art-baby-ballView licenseRenard is being equipped for his pilgrimagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822992/renard-being-equipped-for-his-pilgrimageFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597332/hiking-trails-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRenard steals a capunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810904/renard-steals-capunFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Rooster's Complainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811103/the-roosters-complaintFree Image from public domain license