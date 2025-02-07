Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagecowjohan thomas lundbyecattlebull watercolorbullcow drawingcow vintagepublic domainStanding red-spotted bull, facing left, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1012 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3628 x 3061 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.TVa standing cow seen from behind, various detailed studies of cow heads, as well as t.h.a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794642/image-cow-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, f.n.landscape with standing and lying cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794630/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseRoaring Cow by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924209/roaring-cow-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from the milking site at Vognserup.Studies of cows.TVfarmhouse behind three tall trees, in the middle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924490/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036204/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows, bulls and calves.T.h.two landscape studies, the upper one with lying cows…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924489/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseRoman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903041/fresh-dairy-facebook-post-templateView licenseStanding bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924494/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLying cow.Above left, a seated peasant girl, t.h.a cat drinking from a dandelion by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921967/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14457453/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613623/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924447/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe hen and the cow.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794771/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseBurger restaurant vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803888/burger-restaurant-vintage-logo-templateView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows and of two sheep's heads and of a standing milkmaid and a cowherdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794506/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHighland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe two horses;and study of horseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795000/the-two-horsesand-study-horsesFree Image from public domain licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794921/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814135/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, in the middle 4 studies of milkmaids seen from the backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794792/image-cow-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseCheese poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudieblad, Grøntved.f.n.landscape at Grøntved;b.o.r-.v.lying cow, t.h.wooded hill tract with herd of cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794894/image-cow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650343/artisan-butcher-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924437/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWhole milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488806/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924434/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseDonkey rider seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924230/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license