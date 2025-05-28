rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mariæ Himmelfart by Antonio Correggio
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsadult
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Head of putto, facing left by Antonio Correggio
Head of putto, facing left by Antonio Correggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922018/head-putto-facing-leftFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Populated landscape with ruins
Populated landscape with ruins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823091/populated-landscape-with-ruinsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…
King Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple
The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809499/the-presentation-the-virgin-mary-the-templeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marcus Aurelius arrives at the battle as the troops fight off a Sarmatian attack;the Sarmatians beg for mercy
Marcus Aurelius arrives at the battle as the troops fight off a Sarmatian attack;the Sarmatians beg for mercy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808553/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Romans on the march;Marcus Aurelius, Pompey, and an attendant watch the march;stay on the march
Romans on the march;Marcus Aurelius, Pompey, and an attendant watch the march;stay on the march
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809564/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Antique battle scene
Antique battle scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809689/antique-battle-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane
Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820429/jesus-the-garden-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
The walk of the cross
The walk of the cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809116/the-walk-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Man and woman with attendants, in the background a fire
Man and woman with attendants, in the background a fire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809510/man-and-woman-with-attendants-the-background-fireFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Solomon worships other gods
Solomon worships other gods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792064/solomon-worships-other-godsFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The invitation to Bethany.Mary anoints Jesus' feet and dries them in her hair (John 12:3)
The invitation to Bethany.Mary anoints Jesus' feet and dries them in her hair (John 12:3)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821599/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Two pages from a sketchbook.Six studies of standing figures, two studies of legs, three studies of feet and one head
Two pages from a sketchbook.Six studies of standing figures, two studies of legs, three studies of feet and one head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783188/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft of a procession banner.With a Pietà under a richly decorated altar architecture in the form of a triumphal arch and…
Draft of a procession banner.With a Pietà under a richly decorated altar architecture in the form of a triumphal arch and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809549/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The wedding at Cana
The wedding at Cana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822012/the-wedding-canaFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study for a triton with two putti and another for Neptune with a putto by Giuseppe Alabardi
Study for a triton with two putti and another for Neptune with a putto by Giuseppe Alabardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923041/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
The dispute over the Holy Sacrament with the Trinity floating in the cloud
The dispute over the Holy Sacrament with the Trinity floating in the cloud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809835/the-dispute-over-the-holy-sacrament-with-the-trinity-floating-the-cloudFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
An angel wreaths a kneeling woman and a kneeling soldier, while two angels in the clouds come flying with palm branches and…
An angel wreaths a kneeling woman and a kneeling soldier, while two angels in the clouds come flying with palm branches and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821523/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Alexander with the body of Darius(?)
Alexander with the body of Darius(?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712538/alexander-with-the-body-dariusFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922091/saint-francis-assisi-ordains-new-monksFree Image from public domain license