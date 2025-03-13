Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagepeter pauls rubenspeter paul rubensrubensbaroque paintingchrist paintingcrucifixchristian art public domain imagespublic domain christian paintingChrist on the crossOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 855 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4645 x 6520 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseLandscape with road past a courthouse by Jan Brueghel d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924935/landscape-with-road-past-courthouseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseMountain landscape with a lake by Jan Brueghel d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924654/mountain-landscape-with-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseMountain landscape with a river by Jan Brueghel d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924753/mountain-landscape-with-riverFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178298/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseView of Campo Vaccino in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804922/view-campo-vaccino-romeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseWinter day in Breda by Frans De Momperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924929/winter-day-bredaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseMountain landscape by Jan Brueghel d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924858/mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178628/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Feast of Herod.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920077/the-feast-herodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798041/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177346/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseMountain landscape with river and waterfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799216/mountain-landscape-with-river-and-waterfallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804188/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the way to Calvary.The carrying of the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812790/christ-the-way-calvarythe-carrying-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseSaint Teresa of ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseChrist and Nicodemushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798657/christ-and-nicodemusFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView licensePeace Embracing Plenty by Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201818/peace-embracing-plentyFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221246/jesus-saves-instagram-post-templateView licenseSleeping Venus with Cupid watched by satyrs. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412985/sleeping-venus-with-cupid-watched-satyrs-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630199/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePenitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797381/penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631939/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Temptation of Christ by the Devil (1633) by Christoffel Jegher and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10009397/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseMountain view (1590 - 1635) by Joos de Momper IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743137/mountain-view-1590-1635-joos-momperFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseLandscape (1590 - 1635) by Joos de Momper IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741490/landscape-1590-1635-joos-momperFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685975/love-like-jesus-instagram-story-templateView licenseRiver Landscape with Boar Hunt (c. 1590 - c. 1635) by Joos de Momper IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741886/river-landscape-with-boar-hunt-c-1590-1635-joos-momperFree Image from public domain license