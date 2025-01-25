rawpixel
Christ blesses the children."Let the little children come unto me" by Jacob Jordaens
dogchristian artpublic domain religiondog paintingblessed paintingchristian art public domain imageschristanimal
Christianity quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631170/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Christ is betrayed and arrested in Gethsemane by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923045/christ-betrayed-and-arrested-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Italian fantasy landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799163/italian-fantasy-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Apotheosis of Aeneas by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920609/the-apotheosis-aeneasFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
A stairway to heaven by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922809/stairway-heavenFree Image from public domain license
Christianity quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630628/christianity-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923524/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Allegory on Science.Minerva and Cronus protect Science against Envy and Ignorance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748090/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christianity quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762318/christianity-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Susanna and the Elders by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924853/susanna-and-the-eldersFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Calvary by Jan De Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924268/calvaryFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of an Oriental Man by Aert De Gelder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922579/portrait-oriental-manFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Adoration of the Shepherds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799235/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
Narcissus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799225/narcissusFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Battle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799315/battleFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Esther kneeling before Ahasuerus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797515/esther-kneeling-before-ahasuerusFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Isabella of Bourbon, King Philip IV's first queen by Diego Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924407/isabella-bourbon-king-philip-ivs-first-queenFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460678/palm-sunday-instagram-post-templateView license
A girl and a boy warming themselves by a coal basin by Bernardo Eberhart Keilhau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923158/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The four evangelists, 1625 - 1630, Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864826/the-four-evangelists-1625-1630Free Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flight of the Holy Family into Egypt (1647 (Baroque)) by Jacob Jordaens the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136204/image-horse-cow-angelFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
Hunter with dogs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797221/hunter-with-dogsFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632061/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Mary on the heavenly throne surrounded by angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797581/mary-the-heavenly-throne-surrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931785/ascension-christ-giacomo-cavedoneFree Image from public domain license