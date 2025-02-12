Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationfacepersonartvintageblackpublic domainillustrationFemale portrait by Grevinde Salm De KageneckOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1164 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5206 x 5049 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Copenhagen from Frederiksberg hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787357/view-copenhagen-from-frederiksberg-hillFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEwald's memorial party on the Danish stagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795065/ewalds-memorial-party-the-danish-stageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Henriette Frederikke Moehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787304/portrait-henriette-frederikke-moeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for the portrait of Poul Abraham Lehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787420/study-for-the-portrait-poul-abraham-lehnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseStanding man in costume from ca.1770. Struensee?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787296/standing-man-costume-from-ca1770-struenseeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMale kneeling model figure, profile lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791381/male-kneeling-model-figure-profile-leftFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale standing model, profile lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791530/male-standing-model-profile-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePsyche bringing Venus Persephone's jar with the potionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787363/psyche-bringing-venus-persephones-jar-with-the-potionFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787480/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bolette Catharina Fromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816408/portrait-bolette-catharina-fromFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Reverend Nicolai Bierfreund, born Henriksen.Oval, three-quarter profile to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795093/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe view of Copenhagen seen from Frederiksberg hill.Background study for a portrait of Frederik the Sixth as crown princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795131/image-crown-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseStudy of a lady's mantillahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818554/study-ladys-mantillaFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseSketch of the arch between the west gable and the Campanile, Palermo Cathedralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784621/sketch-the-arch-between-the-west-gable-and-the-campanile-palermo-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a man, oval, en facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768625/portrait-man-oval-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseMale portrait, inscribed in circle, profile to lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787376/male-portrait-inscribed-circle-profile-leftFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of the painter J.Th.Skovgaard as a boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793537/portrait-the-painter-jthskovgaard-boyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe reading girl by John Boydell, Angelica Kauffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921820/the-reading-girlFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseComposition draft for full-length portrait of Frederik the Sixth as young crown prince.Standing at a table, facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819541/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseStudy of a left hand, used in the full-length portrait of Frederik the Sixth as Crown Prince from 1786 at Amalienborg by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924531/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license