rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Female portrait by Grevinde Salm De Kageneck
Save
Edit Image
vintage illustrationfacepersonartvintageblackpublic domainillustration
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Copenhagen from Frederiksberg hill
View of Copenhagen from Frederiksberg hill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787357/view-copenhagen-from-frederiksberg-hillFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ewald's memorial party on the Danish stage
Ewald's memorial party on the Danish stage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795065/ewalds-memorial-party-the-danish-stageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Henriette Frederikke Moe
Portrait of Henriette Frederikke Moe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787304/portrait-henriette-frederikke-moeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study for the portrait of Poul Abraham Lehn
Study for the portrait of Poul Abraham Lehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787420/study-for-the-portrait-poul-abraham-lehnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Standing man in costume from ca.1770. Struensee?
Standing man in costume from ca.1770. Struensee?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787296/standing-man-costume-from-ca1770-struenseeFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Male kneeling model figure, profile left
Male kneeling model figure, profile left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791381/male-kneeling-model-figure-profile-leftFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male standing model, profile left
Male standing model, profile left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791530/male-standing-model-profile-leftFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Psyche bringing Venus Persephone's jar with the potion
Psyche bringing Venus Persephone's jar with the potion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787363/psyche-bringing-venus-persephones-jar-with-the-potionFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…
Study of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787480/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bolette Catharina From
Portrait of Bolette Catharina From
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816408/portrait-bolette-catharina-fromFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Reverend Nicolai Bierfreund, born Henriksen.Oval, three-quarter profile to right
Portrait of Reverend Nicolai Bierfreund, born Henriksen.Oval, three-quarter profile to right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795093/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The view of Copenhagen seen from Frederiksberg hill.Background study for a portrait of Frederik the Sixth as crown prince
The view of Copenhagen seen from Frederiksberg hill.Background study for a portrait of Frederik the Sixth as crown prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795131/image-crown-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Study of a lady's mantilla
Study of a lady's mantilla
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818554/study-ladys-mantillaFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Sketch of the arch between the west gable and the Campanile, Palermo Cathedral
Sketch of the arch between the west gable and the Campanile, Palermo Cathedral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784621/sketch-the-arch-between-the-west-gable-and-the-campanile-palermo-cathedralFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a man, oval, en face
Portrait of a man, oval, en face
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768625/portrait-man-oval-faceFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Male portrait, inscribed in circle, profile to left
Male portrait, inscribed in circle, profile to left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787376/male-portrait-inscribed-circle-profile-leftFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of the painter J.Th.Skovgaard as a boy
Portrait of the painter J.Th.Skovgaard as a boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793537/portrait-the-painter-jthskovgaard-boyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
The reading girl by John Boydell, Angelica Kauffmann
The reading girl by John Boydell, Angelica Kauffmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921820/the-reading-girlFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Composition draft for full-length portrait of Frederik the Sixth as young crown prince.Standing at a table, facing left
Composition draft for full-length portrait of Frederik the Sixth as young crown prince.Standing at a table, facing left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819541/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Study of a left hand, used in the full-length portrait of Frederik the Sixth as Crown Prince from 1786 at Amalienborg by…
Study of a left hand, used in the full-length portrait of Frederik the Sixth as Crown Prince from 1786 at Amalienborg by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924531/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license